Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $83.00. The stock had previously closed at $68.94, but opened at $72.12. Legend Biotech shares last traded at $70.32, with a volume of 193,658 shares traded.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Legend Biotech from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 22,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

