Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Lennox International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 611,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,617,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 803.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 9,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Stock Performance

LII opened at $288.05 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.85 and a twelve month high of $294.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.44.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.41. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 200.13% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 29.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $272.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $248.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $792,333.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,129.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $792,333.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,129.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total value of $504,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,579 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,502. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

