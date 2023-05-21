Lifecore Biomedical (LFCR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd.

Lifecore Biomedical Price Performance

Shares of LFCR stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06. Lifecore Biomedical has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $11.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Lifecore Biomedical from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Stephens lowered Lifecore Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Others. The Lifecore segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is widely distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans.

