Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Receives $64.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

NASDAQ LNW opened at $62.63 on Thursday. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $68.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Insider Transactions at Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 140.65% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $4,164,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,079,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,731,061.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $2,488,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $1,181,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $23,773,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Further Reading

