Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 274.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,336 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Lincoln National by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

Lincoln National Trading Down 2.1 %

In other news, Director Gary C. Kelly acquired 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LNC opened at $20.95 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $58.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.76.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.