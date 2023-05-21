Lisk Price Hits $0.86 on Top Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. During the last week, Lisk has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00003180 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $120.74 million and approximately $381,405.28 worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006967 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000269 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003337 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003421 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001040 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,200,487 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

