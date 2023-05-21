Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of Littelfuse worth $24,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Littelfuse by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total transaction of $453,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,407.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total transaction of $453,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,407.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total value of $1,762,795.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $2,285,516 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Littelfuse Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $268.11 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.19 and a twelve month high of $281.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.18.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $609.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.42%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

