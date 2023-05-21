Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,071 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $24,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after buying an additional 20,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 0.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 954,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Littelfuse by 9.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 904,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,852,000 after purchasing an additional 75,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Littelfuse by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 752,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total value of $1,762,795.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total value of $1,762,795.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $49,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,198.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,516. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of LFUS opened at $268.11 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.19 and a 1-year high of $281.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $609.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 17.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LFUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

About Littelfuse

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.