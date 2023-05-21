LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives $35.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RAMP. StockNews.com began coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp Stock Performance

RAMP stock opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.10. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $30.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp

LiveRamp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.