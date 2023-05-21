LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives $35.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.17.
A number of research firms have issued reports on RAMP. StockNews.com began coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
LiveRamp Stock Performance
RAMP stock opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.10. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $30.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp
LiveRamp Company Profile
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.
Featured Stories
