Loews Co. (L) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on June 6th

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Loews Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of L opened at $58.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Loews has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $66.34. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $190,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,958,688 shares in the company, valued at $9,707,116,195.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $190,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,958,688 shares in the company, valued at $9,707,116,195.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Norges Bank bought a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $420,569,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Loews by 2,042.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after acquiring an additional 367,407 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 495.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,487,000 after acquiring an additional 237,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Loews by 34.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,768,000 after acquiring an additional 165,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Loews by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,404,000 after acquiring an additional 151,794 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

