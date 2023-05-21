London Security plc (LON:LSC) Announces Dividend of GBX 42

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
London Security Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of LON:LSC opened at GBX 2,800 ($35.07) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £343.28 million, a PE ratio of 1,728.40 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,988.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,896.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. London Security has a 12-month low of GBX 2,150 ($26.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,940 ($49.35).
London Security Company Profile
