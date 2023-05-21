London Security plc (LON:LSC) Announces Dividend of GBX 42

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

London Security Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LON:LSC opened at GBX 2,800 ($35.07) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £343.28 million, a PE ratio of 1,728.40 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,988.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,896.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. London Security has a 12-month low of GBX 2,150 ($26.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,940 ($49.35).

London Security Company Profile

London Security plc, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, sale, and rental of fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, Luxembourg, and rest of Europe. It also provides fire protection equipment maintenance services.

