Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys New Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,390,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Securities lowered their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $223.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $220.44 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.