Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,884 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $25,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 162,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,475,000 after buying an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 35,121 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,310,000 after buying an additional 94,177 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HLT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $144.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.43.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

