Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $27.12 Million Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 803,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,169 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $27,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,357,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avient by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,502,000 after purchasing an additional 583,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avient by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,808,000 after purchasing an additional 417,069 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 235.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 291,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avient by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,349,000 after purchasing an additional 256,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Avient Price Performance

Shares of AVNT opened at $38.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average is $37.60. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.16 million. Avient had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Avient Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

Avient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Recommended Stories

