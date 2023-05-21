Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $22.76 Million in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,023,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,755,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 311.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 703.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on CFLT shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, March 6th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.53.
Insider Transactions at Confluent
Confluent Price Performance
Shares of CFLT stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $34.39.
Confluent Profile
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
