Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $20,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 52.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,002.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Global Payments Trading Down 2.0 %

Several research firms have commented on GPN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.30.

GPN stock opened at $101.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.88 and its 200 day moving average is $104.80. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -212.76%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.