Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New $26.88 Million Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,107,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,883,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.16% of Pinterest at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 349,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,777,000 after purchasing an additional 94,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,319,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,753,000 after purchasing an additional 230,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.44 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.15.
PINS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.
Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
