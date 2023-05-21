Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 790,473 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 192.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790,473 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.23% of JFrog worth $25,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of JFrog by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of JFrog by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of JFrog by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

FROG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.55.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 0.45. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80.

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $35,988.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 471,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,710,276.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $35,988.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 471,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,710,276.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $45,917.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 307,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,169.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,224,394 shares of company stock valued at $27,329,206 over the last ninety days. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

