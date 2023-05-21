Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 223,347 Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 918,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,347 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.30% of TPG worth $25,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in TPG in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in TPG in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TPG in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in TPG in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TPG from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TPG in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TPG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.32.

Shares of TPG opened at $26.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average of $31.04. TPG Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.28.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $350.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -625.00%.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

