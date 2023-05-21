Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 49,460 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,048,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,460 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $22,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,285,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,864,671,000 after acquiring an additional 834,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,055,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,900,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,573 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,215,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,612,000 after buying an additional 482,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KIM. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

NYSE KIM opened at $18.32 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 76.34, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 383.35%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

