Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes $22.09 Million Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 304,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,088,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of W. R. Berkley as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 43.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 297.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE WRB opened at $57.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average of $67.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $56.04 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.