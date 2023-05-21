Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes $23.87 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 267,794 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,871,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.08% of D.R. Horton at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.77.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,284 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $110.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $112.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.37.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

