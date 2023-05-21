Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 626,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $15,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.29 to $35.19 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.95.

In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 34,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

