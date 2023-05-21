Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stock Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.96% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $16,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.72. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The company had revenue of $563.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PLAY. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

