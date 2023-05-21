Lowe’s Companies, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $4.65 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $4.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.86. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.67 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.35 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.40.

NYSE LOW opened at $206.27 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31. The company has a market capitalization of $123.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

