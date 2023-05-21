Lowe’s Companies (LOW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 23rd. Analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to post earnings of $3.54 per share for the quarter. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2023 guidance at $13.60-$14.00 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $13.60-$14.00 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $206.27 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $223.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.75. The stock has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.40.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

