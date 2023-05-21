LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC trimmed its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,862 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LTC opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a current ratio of 17.30. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $45.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.08%.

LTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.89.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

