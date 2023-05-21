Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $2.60 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, April 21st.
Lucid Diagnostics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LUCD opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. Lucid Diagnostics has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUCD. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile
Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.
