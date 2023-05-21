Lufax (LU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lufax Price Performance

Lufax stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Lufax has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $7.05.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 9.9%. Lufax’s payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LU. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 2.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lufax by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Lufax by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Lufax by 275.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LU. Macquarie upgraded Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. HSBC lowered their target price on Lufax from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.52 to $2.04 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Articles

