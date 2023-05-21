Lufax (LU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Lufax stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Lufax has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $7.05.
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 9.9%. Lufax’s payout ratio is currently 16.36%.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on LU. Macquarie upgraded Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. HSBC lowered their target price on Lufax from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.52 to $2.04 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.
Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.
