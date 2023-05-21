ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,699 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $23,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 14.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 8.9% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $465,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 1.2 %

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

MAN opened at $72.93 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $92.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Argus lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.