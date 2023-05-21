Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) & Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Head-To-Head Contrast

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Rating) and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mapletree Logistics Trust and Gladstone Land’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A N/A $0.12 10.93 Gladstone Land $89.24 million 6.09 $4.71 million ($0.47) -32.38

Gladstone Land has higher revenue and earnings than Mapletree Logistics Trust. Gladstone Land is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mapletree Logistics Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

16.9% of Mapletree Logistics Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of Gladstone Land shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Gladstone Land shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mapletree Logistics Trust and Gladstone Land, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mapletree Logistics Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Gladstone Land 0 0 3 0 3.00

Gladstone Land has a consensus price target of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 48.93%. Given Gladstone Land’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gladstone Land is more favorable than Mapletree Logistics Trust.

Dividends

Mapletree Logistics Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Mapletree Logistics Trust pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gladstone Land pays out -117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Gladstone Land has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Gladstone Land is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mapletree Logistics Trust and Gladstone Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Land 5.83% 0.75% 0.37%

Summary

Gladstone Land beats Mapletree Logistics Trust on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mapletree Logistics Trust

Mapletree Logistics Trust engages in the investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate related assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and India. The company was founded on July 5, 2004 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

