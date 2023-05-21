Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.35. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Articles

