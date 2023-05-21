Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on June 28th

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Marine Petroleum Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 43.6% per year over the last three years.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $7.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. Marine Petroleum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

