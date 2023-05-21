Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 1,035.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $178.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $183.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,057,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,984 shares of company stock worth $4,557,049 in the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

