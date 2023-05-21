Martin Brand Sells 21,813 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand sold 21,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,180 ($102.47), for a total transaction of £1,784,303.40 ($2,235,128.90).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Martin Brand sold 11,064 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,489 ($106.34), for a total transaction of £939,222.96 ($1,176,528.82).

On Thursday, May 11th, Martin Brand bought 5,420 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,518 ($106.70) per share, for a total transaction of £461,675.60 ($578,323.44).

On Tuesday, May 9th, Martin Brand purchased 9,015 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8,363 ($104.76) per share, with a total value of £753,924.45 ($944,412.44).

On Thursday, May 4th, Martin Brand purchased 5,766 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8,333 ($104.38) per share, with a total value of £480,480.78 ($601,879.97).

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Martin Brand purchased 4,026 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8,328 ($104.32) per share, with a total value of £335,285.28 ($419,999.10).

On Friday, April 28th, Martin Brand purchased 3,257 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8,169 ($102.33) per share, with a total value of £266,064.33 ($333,288.65).

On Wednesday, April 26th, Martin Brand purchased 13,585 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8,002 ($100.24) per share, with a total value of £1,087,071.70 ($1,361,733.31).

On Monday, April 24th, Martin Brand purchased 10,495 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8,058 ($100.94) per share, with a total value of £845,687.10 ($1,059,360.02).

On Friday, April 21st, Martin Brand sold 7,325 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,020 ($100.46), for a total transaction of £587,465 ($735,895.03).

On Wednesday, April 19th, Martin Brand sold 9,880 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,915 ($99.15), for a total transaction of £782,002 ($979,584.12).

LON:LSEG opened at GBX 8,436 ($105.67) on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 6,710 ($84.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,893.86 ($111.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6,025.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,992.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,722.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 75.30 ($0.94) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $31.70. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7,642.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($129.02) to GBX 9,900 ($124.01) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($125.27) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($131.53) to £102 ($127.77) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($119.63) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,558.33 ($119.73).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

