Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.75.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $408.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $359.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $410.48.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

