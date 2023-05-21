Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Receives $46.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.57.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Maxar Technologies Price Performance

MAXR stock opened at $52.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.53.

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.56 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.89%.

Insider Transactions at Maxar Technologies

In other news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 9,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $498,871.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,022,962.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter sold 96,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $4,946,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,979 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,396,717.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,695,135. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Maxar Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 22,727.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

See Also

