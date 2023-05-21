MaxLinear Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 3,090 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,544% compared to the typical volume of 188 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,399,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,811,000 after buying an additional 858,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,946,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,830,000 after buying an additional 97,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,674,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,390,000 after acquiring an additional 421,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,370,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,453,000 after buying an additional 51,393 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. MaxLinear has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $43.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average is $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.98.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

