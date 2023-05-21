Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $204.87

Shares of Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 204.87 ($2.57) and traded as high as GBX 243 ($3.04). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 243 ($3.04), with a volume of 87,178 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.44) target price on shares of Mears Group in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Mears Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £269.78 million, a PE ratio of 1,012.50, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 210.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 204.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About Mears Group

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

