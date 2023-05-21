MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.
MEI Pharma Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44.
MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
