MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

MEI Pharma Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70,959 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

