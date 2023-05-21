Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $337.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.81 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 52.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 60.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

