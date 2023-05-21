Michael Anthony Crawford Purchases 2,500 Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Stock

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Anthony Crawford acquired 2,500 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $17,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,086 shares in the company, valued at $643,548.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Anthony Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

On Wednesday, May 17th, Michael Anthony Crawford purchased 32 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $214.08.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of HOFV stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $27.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment from $66.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 20.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,905,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 498,201 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,333,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 80,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 445.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 69,201 shares during the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.