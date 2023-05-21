Midas 1-Day Volume Reaches $81.20 (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Midas has a total market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $81.20 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Midas has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Midas token can now be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00005018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Midas alerts:

About Midas

MIDAS is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.35967591 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

