Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 183,542 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,542 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap were worth $9,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Snap in the third quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Snap by 738.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

Snap Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $60,045.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 478,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $60,045.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,192.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 372,012 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,695 in the last ninety days. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $24.16.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Featured Articles

