Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 28,586 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:USB opened at $30.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.36.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

