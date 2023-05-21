Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 681,700 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,550,486 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681,700 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 2.29% of Taseko Mines worth $9,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,000,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,969 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,123 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 64,373 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 64.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 110,626 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.30 to C$3.40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $74.12 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Taseko Mines Profile

(Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.