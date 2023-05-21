Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 69,635 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.07% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $9,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,948 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 804.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,835,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 886.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,155,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,140 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,729,000 after buying an additional 715,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,282,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,834,000 after buying an additional 540,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $265,797.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,621 shares in the company, valued at $941,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXL shares. StockNews.com lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays cut their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $817.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

