Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 131,336 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $11,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Veracyte by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Veracyte by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Veracyte by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in Veracyte by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.51. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $32.40.

Insider Transactions at Veracyte

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 9.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Veracyte’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $749,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VCYT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Veracyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.