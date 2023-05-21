Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.32. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

