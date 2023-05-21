Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $10.57 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,946 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 585.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,080,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,263,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 81.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,637 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $40.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.24.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

